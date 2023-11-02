Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,005,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,695 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 8.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 215.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 312,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 213,152 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 577,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 577,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $71,376.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,803.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,906. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

