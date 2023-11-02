Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 0.2 %

PTON traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 4,671,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,306,077. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at $166,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

