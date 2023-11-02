PFG Investments LLC Buys 973 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,411,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176,445 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 240,344 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.27 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.35.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSK. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

