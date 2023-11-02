PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,831,000 after acquiring an additional 208,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.80. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

