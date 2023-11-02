PFG Investments LLC Takes $271,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 392 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 23.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 89.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 90.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 463,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,622,000 after buying an additional 220,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $616.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $676.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

