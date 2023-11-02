Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.52. 4,014,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,124,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

