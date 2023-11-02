Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Posts Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Pinnacle Bancshares had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Pinnacle Bancshares Price Performance

PCLB opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. Pinnacle Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Pinnacle Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Pinnacle Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company provides checking accounts, savings accounts, and demand and time deposits. It also offers personal lending for automobile, boat, jet ski, motor home, travel trailers, manufactured home, tractor, ATV, personal line of credit, and others; mortgage products, such as residential purchase and refinance, investment property, consumer construction, consumer 2nd mortgage, veterans administration loans, federal housing administration loans, land loans, home equity line of credit, and home improvement/renovation; commercial lending products, including purchase, construction, and refinance of residential rental property and commercial real estate, as well as residential rental property improvements, land acquisition, investment, and development; commercial construction; and SBA lending.

