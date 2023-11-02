Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%.

Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 117.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 839,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,632,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 738,936 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,548,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 471,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth $2,194,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

Further Reading

