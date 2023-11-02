PJT Partners Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for PJT Partners in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PJT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.73. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $796,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,437,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

