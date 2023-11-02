Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Down 0.7%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €41.80 ($44.47) and last traded at €41.95 ($44.63). Approximately 828,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.26 ($44.96).

Porsche Automobil Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

