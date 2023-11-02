Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$42.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.68.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of POW stock opened at C$33.80 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$31.47 and a twelve month high of C$38.98. The company has a current ratio of 42.50, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$7.17 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 106.06%.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.