PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $24.70 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

