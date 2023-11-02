Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFG

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.