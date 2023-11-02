Prom Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.27 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.35 or 0.00012291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $79.37 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,411.88 or 1.00078542 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011092 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.29057411 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,814,470.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars.

