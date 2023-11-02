PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,432 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

PHM opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.20%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

