PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the previous session’s volume of 1,823 shares.The stock last traded at $18.57 and had previously closed at $18.41.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

