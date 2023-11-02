Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Seaboard by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of SEB opened at $3,505.00 on Thursday. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,402.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4,090.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,816.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.71%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

