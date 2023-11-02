Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Sirius XM by 46.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Sirius XM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

