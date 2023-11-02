Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,162 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.81% of Universal worth $46,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal by 261.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 2,841.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 269.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Universal

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $90,059.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,603.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UVV opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $517.72 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

