Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 44,811 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,811 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $46,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,912,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA opened at $148.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.86. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $156.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.