Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for McDonald’s in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.87. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $261.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 29,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 151,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

