Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut by Analyst

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.24. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

