QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) CEO Larry J. Helling Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ QCRH opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.64%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCRH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QCR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
