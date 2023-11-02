Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $700.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Quad/Graphics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $219.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading

