Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Qualys worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,812 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $151.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.70. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $165.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

