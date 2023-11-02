Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $212.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.