Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.1-$20.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.81 billion.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,808 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $246,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,530,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,835,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

