Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,467 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 4.3% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Humana by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE HUM opened at $489.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.97. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.10.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

