Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,197 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.99%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

