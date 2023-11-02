Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 2,495 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne by 739.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 896,370 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $91,011,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.59.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

