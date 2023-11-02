Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.24 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after buying an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aflac by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,544 shares of company stock worth $2,087,023. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $82.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

