Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:ESS opened at $207.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $248.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.39 and a 200 day moving average of $225.80.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.