Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 214.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 548,298 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,342 shares of company stock worth $24,113,017 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $90.21 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.53.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.