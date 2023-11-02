Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Paychex by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $108.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

