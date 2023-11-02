Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 191 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PWR. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $159.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

