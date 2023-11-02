QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 812,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 436,787 shares.The stock last traded at $10.87 and had previously closed at $10.19.

QNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. Equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 21.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after buying an additional 840,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,120,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 714,303 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,129,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 689,523 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in QuinStreet by 566.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 866,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

