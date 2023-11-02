Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Earnings Results

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Radware updated its Q4 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

Radware Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Radware has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $637.18 million, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of Radware

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

