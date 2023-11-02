Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.85

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 1120880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RRC

Range Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 152.7% during the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 383,611 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Range Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $6,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.