Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $317.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.