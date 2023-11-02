Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.89. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

