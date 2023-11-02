Rathbones Group PLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

