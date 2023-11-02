Rathbones Group PLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.