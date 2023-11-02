Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYN. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 207.27%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

