Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 36.6% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Realty Income by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:O opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.