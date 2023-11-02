RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 EPS for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

