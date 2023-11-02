RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Price Performance
RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 EPS for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Read More
