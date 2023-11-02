Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $791.27 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $823.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $780.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13.
Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,109 shares of company stock worth $28,617,732 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.96.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
