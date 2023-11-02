Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-1.76 EPS.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average is $158.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $212.17.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 37.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.