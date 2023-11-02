Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

RVNC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 116,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,124. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,680 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 658,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,062,000 after acquiring an additional 642,612 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 617,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 609,841 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

