Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,481.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 24,677 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 696,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

