Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord Sells 2,600 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Richard Lord sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.87, for a total value of C$108,853.42.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$41.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$34.90 and a 1-year high of C$45.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.09.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$458.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.10 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1315519 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

