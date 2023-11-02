Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lessened by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 26,403 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $64,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.28. The company had a trading volume of 308,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $201.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,686 shares of company stock valued at $139,998,737. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

